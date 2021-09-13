SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOV. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

