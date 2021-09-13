Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

