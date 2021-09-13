Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

