Head-To-Head Analysis: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.74%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.91 -$16.84 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 45.60 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -24.71

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

Creative Realities beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.