iStar (NYSE:STAR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.86 on Friday. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iStar by 86,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.