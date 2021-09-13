Bank of America Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $71.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

