Bank of America Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $71.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.
Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
