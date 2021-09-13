UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.03 on Thursday. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

