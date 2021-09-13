Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $63.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.