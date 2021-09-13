Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.