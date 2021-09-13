Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.94.

F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

