Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $20.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

