Financial Analysis: HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% HealthWarehouse.com 3.09% -16.40% 14.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.97 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.89 HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.43 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats MedAvail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

