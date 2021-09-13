Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.09 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.02 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04%

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lyft and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Lyft beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

