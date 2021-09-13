Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

