Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.
Shares of CNC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
