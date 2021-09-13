Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

