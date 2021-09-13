TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $260.00 at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

