Credit Suisse Group Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR opened at $42.33 on Friday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

