Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.88.

NYSE APTV opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

