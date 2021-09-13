Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

