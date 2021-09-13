FY2022 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Boosted by KeyCorp

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.72. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

