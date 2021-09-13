AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $56.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $54.50 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $28,804,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

