Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

LYG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.