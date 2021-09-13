MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

MKKGY stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

