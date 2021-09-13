$123.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $117.42 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $488.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

USPH opened at $113.71 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.