I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) & DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Head to Head Contrast

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $236.42 million 23.44 $72.17 million $1.06 67.92 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 153.67 -$12.29 million ($0.78) -5.24

I-Mab has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for I-Mab and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 6 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $88.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.05%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 446.05%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -57.60% -54.18%

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I-Mab beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; and PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

