BMO Capital Markets Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

