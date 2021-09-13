LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

