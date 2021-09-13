Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

JOSMF stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

