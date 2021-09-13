Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $93.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

