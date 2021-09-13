Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTMNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

FTMNF opened at $8.67 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

