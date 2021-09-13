easyJet’s (ESYJY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.