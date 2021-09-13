easyJet’s (ESYJY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

