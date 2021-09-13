Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.53 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $57.07 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.