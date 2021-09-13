Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.