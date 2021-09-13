JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research cut Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.