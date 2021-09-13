Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) vs. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head to Head Comparison

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.40 $172.64 million $6.19 15.28 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.68 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.16

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $108.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 138.12%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.24% 16.74% 5.29% ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

