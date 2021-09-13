Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Survey

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

27.2% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Land Securities Group and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.72 -$1.82 billion $0.44 22.11 Rafael $4.91 million 127.21 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.