Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.03.

PDRDY stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

