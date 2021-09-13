PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

