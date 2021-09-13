Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 633,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

