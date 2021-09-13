Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

