Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

PTMN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

