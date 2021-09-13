Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

NTRB opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nutriband has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. Equities analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

