Comparing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and AxoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $112.30 million 6.04 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -27.32

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AxoGen beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.