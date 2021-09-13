Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.64.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.