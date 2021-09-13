Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

