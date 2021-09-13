ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.