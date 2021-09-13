Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.