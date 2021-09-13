Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.