New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

