Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

AEM stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.